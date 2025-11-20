Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja; Flaunts Baby Bump In Stylish Pink Outfit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are set to welcome their baby no. 2.
They became parents to their first child, Vayu, in 2022.
The couple got married in 2018.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their second pregnancy on Thursday (November 20). They are expecting their second child, who will be a younger sibling to their son, Vayu. The announcement was made via a joint post on social media. Sonam is due in spring 2026.
Sonam Kapoor pregnancy announcement
Sonam and Anand opted for a simple way to announce their second pregnancy. The actress shared a string of pictures of herself in a classy hot pink outfit from the label Escada by late designer Margaretha Ley and captioned it, "Mother."
The outfit featured a hot pink blazer and a matching skirt. She completed her look by wearing a pair of black stockings with matching heels and a pair of cool shades. For the accessories, she carried a black handbag and a watch. In some pics, she was seen putting her hand over the baby bump.
For the unversed, this outfit was worn by Princess Diana between 1988 and 1990. Sonam has done justice to it by recreating the look.
In the comments section, Anand wrote, “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama !” His next comment read, “double trouble 😍😍.”
The actress also shared the pics on her Instagram story and shared, “Coming spring 2026👶.”
Celebs congratulate Sonam and Anand
As soon as they dropped the post, fans and celebs started flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Parineeti Chopra, who welcomed her first child recently, wrote, "Congrats mamacitaaa 🥰🥰." Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the soon-to-be mom. "Sona and Anand (with red heart emojis)," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Patralekhaa, among others, also wished Sonam and Anand.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.