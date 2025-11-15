Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have become parents to a baby girl on November 15, which marks their 4th wedding anniversary.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcome baby girl
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa become parents to a baby girl Photo: Instagram
  • Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed a baby girl on November 15, which coincided with their 4th wedding anniversary.

  • The couple announced the news on Instagram with a joint note.

  • Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in 2021.

It's a girl for actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They welcomed their first child on their 4th wedding anniversary. The couple announced the good news on social media on Saturday, calling it "the greatest blessing".

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcome baby girl

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are "over the moon" on the arrival of their daughter. The new parents shared a joint statement on Instagram that read: "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkummar."

They shared the note with the caption, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

Celebs wish Rajkummar and Patralekhaa on becoming parents

As soon as they announced the news of embracing parenthood, celebs and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations guys!!! God bless" and added red heart emojis. Dia Mirza commented, "Best news!!! Love you both and so happy. All our love and blessings". Seema Bhargava wrote, "wah wah wah mazaaa aa gaya bahut bahut Mubarak ho." "Congratulations you guys. welcome to the best hood … parenthood," wrote Neha Dhupia.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's pregnancy announcement

On July 9, the couple made their pregnancy announcement through an adorable post that featured a soft floral wreath and a cradle, with the words “Baby on the way” and their names below. They captioned it, “Elated" (with red heart emoticons).

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Patralekhaa said, "We are thinking that once the baby is here, we must do a trip to the southern part of New Zealand because we didn't cover that. That’s something that's on our bucket list now. Perhaps we can do some bungee jumping or something crazier with the baby."

After dating for over a decade, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married on November 15, 2021.

