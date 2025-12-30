Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 740 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar box office collection: Year 2025 started on a positive note for Bollywood, as Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year. The year even got better as Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, went on to become the top-grossing Hindi film. The spy actioner, directed by Aditya Dhar, is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office—both in India and globally. On Monday, which marked its 25th day in theatres, Dhurandhar witnessed a major dip in its collections, but is expected to bounce back during the New Year and its extended holiday weekend.