Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 740 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 740 crore mark in India and Rs 1100 crore globally, according to makers.
Over the weekend, Ranveer Singh's film surpassed Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
The collections are expected to see a boost during the New Year and the extended holiday weekend.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Year 2025 started on a positive note for Bollywood, as Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year. The year even got better as Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, went on to become the top-grossing Hindi film. The spy actioner, directed by Aditya Dhar, is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office—both in India and globally. On Monday, which marked its 25th day in theatres, Dhurandhar witnessed a major dip in its collections, but is expected to bounce back during the New Year and its extended holiday weekend.
On its 25th day, the film crossed the Rs 740 crore mark in India, according to makers. Despite being nearly a month into its theatrical run, Dhurandhar manages to pull audiences to the big screen. Globally, it has already crossed the Rs 1100 crore landmark.
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 25
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar saw a massive 53.33% drop on Monday from its Sunday (Day 24) earnings. On Day 25, the film collected only Rs 10.5 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 701 crore nett in India.
Makers claimed that Dhurandhar earned Rs 11.20 crore on Monday, taking the total collections to Rs 741.90 crore nett.
Dhurandhar's worldwide collection stands at Rs 1100.23 crore in 24 days. Makers are yet to share the earnings of Day 25.
Over the weekend, the film exceeded the lifetime haul of Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is now set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which minted Rs 1160 crore. Looking at the current scenario, Dhurandhar is expected to achieve the 6th spot by the end of this week.