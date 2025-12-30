Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Reportedly, Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari had been unwell for some time due to neurological disorders and suffered a stroke.

Mohanlals mother Santhakumari death
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari dies Photo: Instagram/X
  • Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, died on Tuesday (December 30) at her residence in Elamakkara at age 90.

  • Reportedly, she had been unwell for some time due to neurological disorders and suffered a stroke.

  • Santhakumari celebrated her 90th birthday on August 10, 2025, in Kochi.

Santhakumari, the mother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, passed away on Tuesday (December 30) at her family residence in Elamakkara, Ernakulam district, Kochi. She was 90.

Reportedly, she had been unwell for some time due to neurological disorders and suffered a stroke. Santhakumari's death was confirmed by doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment, according to authorities.

Originally from Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district, Santhakumari moved to Thiruvananthapuram with her family due to her late husband Viswanathan Nair’s job. He was a former bureaucrat who served as law secretary with the Kerala government.

Santhakumari was living at their Hill View residence on Kesavadev Road in Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal brought her to Ernakulam where she breathed her last.

Tributes are pouring in from Mohanlal's fans, well-wishers and colleagues from the industry on social media. His close friend, Mammootty arrived to pay his last respects to Santhakumari.

Mohanlal was very close to his amma. He never missed an opportunity to make her feel special on important occasions. In May this year, he shared a throwback picture with his mother to wish her on Mother's Day. Also, after being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the first person he met on his return to Kochi was his mother.

Santhakumari celebrated her 90th birthday on August 10, 2025, in Kochi.

May Santhakumari's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to Mohanlal's family.

Published At:
Tags

