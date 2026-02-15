Elamakkara Tragedy: Autopsy Reveals Year-Long Sexual Assault On 6 Year Old Before Poisoning Death

Kochi police intensify probe into girl's assault and father's suicide, adding POCSO charges amid family dispute.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elamakkara child assault, Kochi police investigation, POCSO Act case
The child's mother told investigators that the family had no knowledge of any such assault. Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • Autopsy confirms 6-year-old girl endured sexual assault for a year before her alleged poisoning on January 16.

  • Father died by suicide at their rented Elamakkara home amid a reported financial quarrel with the mother.

  • Police add POCSO charges, review CCTV footage, and plan interviews with relatives and school teachers.

Police have stepped up their investigation into the deaths of a six-year-old girl and her father in Elamakkara following an autopsy report that confirmed the child had been sexually assaulted over the past year before her death in January, according to PTI.

On 16 January, the girl was allegedly poisoned, and her father died by suicide at their rented house in the area. According to PTI, the autopsy findings prompted officers to add charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the case, which had initially been filed as an unnatural death.

The child's mother told investigators that the family had no knowledge of any such assault. She explained to police that a quarrel over a financial issue with her husband had occurred on the day the father and daughter were found dead.

An officer at Elamakkara police station said the statements of relatives and people close to the family would be recorded soon. The police will also speak to the teachers of the educational institution where the child was studying, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

