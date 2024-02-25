Parineeti Chopra is a versatile and accomplished Indian actress known for her dynamic performances in the Indian film industry. Born on October 22nd, 1988 in Ambala, Haryana, she entered the entertainment scene with a bang and quickly gained recognition for her acting skills. Parineeti made her debut in the film “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl” and received the prestigious National Film Award for her outstanding portrayal in “Ishaqzaade”. With her natural charm and impressive range, she has seamlessly transitioned between genres from romantic comedies like “Shuddh Desi Romance” and intense dramas like “Hasee Toh Phasee”. Beyond her acting skills. Parineeti is celebrated for her vivacious personality, melodious voice, and commitment to fitness. Her original song “O Piya”, which she sang beautifully at her wedding with Politician Raghav Chaddha, has gained a lot of positive responses.