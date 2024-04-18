Actress Parineeti Chopra became an overnight star with her debut film, 'Ishaqzaade' for which she bagged the National Film Award-Special Mention. Post that she did several movies but those were not as successful as her first film. Recently, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' opposite Diljit Dosanjh who played the titular role. Parineeti played Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. In an interview, Parineeti revealed about making some "wrong choices" in her career and feels guilty now. The actress said as she was new in the industry, she followed people's advice which turned out to be harmful for her career.
Parineeti told India Today, "I think I heard a lot of wrong advice and I think I did a lot of films which were perceived to be the correct thing to do, to be commercial, to be bankable, to be a sellable actor but were not necessarily the right fit for me. In fact, I am guilty of listening to that noise and succumbing to that. I didn’t actually hold my own. If I had stuck to my own and if I had listened to my gut instinct, I would have probably made lesser mistakes.”
The 'Mission Raniganj' actress also said that there were many people who told her to follow trends in terms of choosing films and also her fashion choices. Chopra said, “I used to think that I don’t know anything about this industry, I need to listen to these people and I went ahead and did it. But that’s not the right way. All those ups and downs have happened because I was trying and testing.''
After making mistakes, Parineeti now has a “better understanding” of what she has to do now. She added, “All I need is directors and producers to see that same talent, to see that I am the same actor that I always was, not judge me by those decisions and give me work, and give me that opportunity''. She further said, “I hope my mistakes are not judged and I hope that I am seen beyond them and my talent is believed in and I get that work again.”