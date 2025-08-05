Cloudburst In Uttarkashi: Houses Swept Away In Dharali, Rescue Underway

Houses are inundated in slash and some swept away after flash floods in Dharali, a Himalayan mountain village in the Uttarkashi district of Indian state of Uttarakhand.
Damage reported in Dharali market area due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Kheer Gad area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
Houses damaged due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
Houses and other structures being swept away in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
Rescue operation underway following mudslides and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
An injured person undergoes treatment after being rescued following mudslides and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
Houses partially submerged due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
Houses being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
