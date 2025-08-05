Canadian Forces Airdrop Aid Into Gaza

Canada made their first humanitarian aid drop over Gaza on Monday
Canada made their first humanitarian aid drop over Gaza on Monday, accusing Israel of violating international law. The Canadian Armed Forces delivered around 9800 kilograms of aid which included lentils, oil, milk and pasta.
"The (Canadian Armed Forces) employed a CC-130J Hercules aircraft to conduct an airdrop of critical humanitarian aid in support of Global Affairs Canada into the Gaza Strip. The air drop consisted of 21,600 pounds of aid," the Canadian government said in a statement, Reuters reported.
The Israeli military claimed that 120 food aid packages were airdropped by six countries to alleviate the hunger crisis in the region. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that it was the Canadian Armed Forces' first humanitarian airdrop over Gaza using their own aircraft. The other five were Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Germany and Belgium.
"Canada is taking these exceptional measures with our international partners as access to humanitarian aid in Gaza is severely restricted and humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement published Monday afternoon.
"Despite the scale of need, humanitarian partners face severe challenges in delivering life-saving food and medical assistance by land due to ongoing restrictions imposed by the Israeli government," it added, CBS reported.
Israel imposed an aid blockade in Gaza in March which triggered a humanitarian crisis in the region. The blockade was lifted with restrictions in May which Israel claims is to prevent aid being diverted to militant groups.
Several reports of Palestinians being killed while waiting for or on their way to collect aid have also surfaced. Israel is under mounting pressure for a ceasefire agreement but the Netanyahu government has reportedly planned to capture all of the Palestinian territory.