Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a decision for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, including operations in areas where hostages are held, a source close to the Prime Minister was quoted by Jerusalem post.
The Prime Minister's Office conveyed the message to the Chief of Staff, “If this does not suit you, then you should resign.”
The announcement comes after months of talks in Doha between Hamas, Israel, and mediators aimed at reaching a ceasefire-hostage deal.
According to The Jerusalem Post, Hamas has demanded that hundreds of trucks of aid be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip before the group agrees to return to negotiations. This comes despite increased international efforts to deliver resources to the Palestinian enclave in a way that would bypass the Islamist rulers of the strip.
Hamas also released videos over the weekend, showing emaciated hostages and claiming they were starving as a result of widespread famine in the Gaza Strip.
While the Red Cross agreed to increase efforts to deliver aid directly to the hostages, in addition to aid being delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, The Jerusalem Post reported that Hamas responded the resources would only be allowed to reach the men if Israel opens the humanitarian corridors permanently and halts “all forms of air traffic” during the delivery of packages to the hostages.