Netanyahu Appeals To Red Cross Following 'Profound Shock' Over Gaza Hostage Videos

1: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement expressing profound shock over the videos of two hostages, Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David.

2: The Geneva-based international organisation ICRC said it was “appalled by the harrowing videos” and reiterated its “call to be granted access to the hostages."

3: Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the hostages “eat what our fighters and all our people eat” and that “they will not receive any special privilege amid the crime of starvation and siege."