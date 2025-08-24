Football

Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Impressive Spurs Ease To Win At Etihad

Tottenham Hotspur continued their flying start to the Premier League season under new coach Thomas Frank as Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Saturday (August 23, 2025). It was an afternoon to forget for City goalkeeper James Trafford. Spurs scored four without reply at City last season and this time celebrated a 2-0 triumph as on-loan Palhinha capitalized on a mistake by home debutant Trafford shortly after Johnson had opened the scoring. In a difficult day for the home side, recent signing Rayan Ait-Nouri was injured and had to be replaced by Nathan Ake midway through the first half.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_1
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's head coach Thomas Frank reacts after the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

2/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Erling Haaland
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, Rico Lewis, center, and Rodrigo walk off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

3/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Cristian Romero
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's Cristian Romero tackles Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

4/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Thomas Frank
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's head coach Thomas Frank, left, reacts as he stands next to Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England

5/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Pep Guardiola
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches the game during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

6/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Rodrigo
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Rodrigo in action by Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

7/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Jeremy Doku
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, and Tottenham's Joao Palhinha fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

8/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Richarlison
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's Richarlison goes for a header over Manchester City's Rico Lewis during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

9/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Joao Palhinha
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's Joao Palhinha celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

10/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Brennan Johnson
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara: The Wall From Rajkot Bids Farewell To Cricket

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From 'All Forms Of Indian Cricket'

  4. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Head, Marsh, Green Centuries Set Target Of 432

  5. Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens, Top End T20: Hat-trick Hero Crtichell Propels PS-A To Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. SC Allows Aadhaar For Bihar Voter Roll Claims, Questions Parties As They Allege BLAs Barred From Filing Objections

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala