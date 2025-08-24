Tottenham's head coach Thomas Frank reacts after the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, Rico Lewis, center, and Rodrigo walk off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Cristian Romero tackles Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's head coach Thomas Frank, left, reacts as he stands next to Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches the game during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rodrigo in action by Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, and Tottenham's Joao Palhinha fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Richarlison goes for a header over Manchester City's Rico Lewis during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Joao Palhinha celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham in Manchester, England.