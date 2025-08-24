Football

Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Impressive Spurs Ease To Win At Etihad

Tottenham Hotspur continued their flying start to the Premier League season under new coach Thomas Frank as Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Saturday (August 23, 2025). It was an afternoon to forget for City goalkeeper James Trafford. Spurs scored four without reply at City last season and this time celebrated a 2-0 triumph as on-loan Palhinha capitalized on a mistake by home debutant Trafford shortly after Johnson had opened the scoring. In a difficult day for the home side, recent signing Rayan Ait-Nouri was injured and had to be replaced by Nathan Ake midway through the first half.