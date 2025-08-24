1: An Indian National was amongst the five killed in a bus accident in Buffalo, United States.

2: The bus was on its way back to New York City from Niagara Falls when it overturned and rolled off the I-90 on the south embankment.

3: Five people died on spot while Trooper O’Callaghan said that every passenger suffered some form of “cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury” and described the bus as “extremely damaged.”