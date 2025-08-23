SC Allows Aadhaar For Bihar Voter Roll Claims, Questions Parties As They Allege BLAs Barred From Filing Objections

The bench reiterated its August 14 order, observing: “(i) the individual persons, on their own or with the assistance of the BLAs of the political parties, are entitled to apply online and it is not necessary for them to submit physical forms; and (ii) the BLAs of all the political parties are directed to make an endeavour to ensure that the 65,00,000 (approximate) persons, who are not included in the Draft Rolls, are facilitated (except those who are dead or have voluntarily migrated in the other States) to submit their objections by the cut-off date of 01.09.2025. The Election Commission Authorities may consider the desirability of displaying the receipt of objection forms, with or without documents, on their website.”