Napoli 2-1 Juventus, Serie A 2025-26: Hojlund Brace Fires Partenopei To Derby Victory
Napoli edged out Juventus 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a pulsating Matchday 14 clash. They opened the scoring early thanks to Rasmus Hojlund, but Juventus hit back mid-second half through Kenan Yıldız to level things. However, Hojlund struck again in the 78th minute after a chaotic scramble in the box to restore the lead. Despite a late push, the Bianconeri couldn’t break Napoli’s defence, handing the Partenopei a crucial win and a boost to their title ambitions.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE