DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

DGCA has given IndiGo a one-time 24-hour extension to respond to a show-cause notice over large-scale flight disruptions and possible safety and operational lapses, after the airline sought more time amid an ongoing crisis.
Regulator’s initial findings indicate potential failures in safety oversight and operational compliance, with IndiGo’s CEO required to provide satisfactory explanations or face penalties, stricter monitoring or other punitive action.
Flight cancellations triggered by new pilot rest rules have led to nationwide chaos, with passengers facing long delays and missed connections; the episode signals tighter regulatory scrutiny and management-level accountability across the aviation sector.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a one-time 24-hour extension to reply to a show-cause notice issued in connection with large-scale flight disruptions and alleged regulatory lapses. The notice, served on December 6, sought detailed explanations from the airline’s top management, including CEO Pieter Elbers and the accountable manager, after severe operational irregularities were observed across the network.
IndiGo requested additional time to file its response, citing the ongoing crisis triggered by crew shortages and cascading delays. The DGCA’s preliminary assessment has identified several areas where the airline may have failed to meet mandated norms, including safety oversight and adherence to standard operational protocols. The regulator has warned that inadequate or unsatisfactory replies could result in punitive action, ranging from financial penalties to heightened regulatory scrutiny.
IndiGo Crisis
The airline, which holds nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic aviation market, has come under intense criticism for its handling of new DGCA rules aimed at mitigating pilot fatigue through enhanced rest periods. The changes, implemented abruptly, led to acute crew shortages and forced cancellation of hundreds of flights over the past 48 hours. Passengers have voiced frustration over long delays, missed connections and inadequate redressal measures, prompting renewed calls for regulatory action.
IndiGo has processed refunds amounting to Rs 610 crore for cancelled or significantly delayed flights and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers nationwide as of Saturday, the government said on Sunday.
The government noted that the aviation network is rapidly returning to normal, with all corrective measures to remain in force until operations are fully stabilised.
On Saturday, the airline was instructed to finish issuing refunds for cancelled flights by Sunday evening and to ensure that baggage separated from travellers is returned within the next two days.