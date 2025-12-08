Philadelphia 76ers 108-112 LA Lakers, NBA: LeBron James Puts In A Vintage Performance

LeBron James doesn’t silence the crowd when he hits the road, he raises fans to their feet in exhilaration and gets them roaring in appreciation — as he did down the stretch in Philadelphia — for the clutch shots that could be the last they see in person as retirement speculation swirls. The 76ers, well, they could have done without James throwing his game back to his prime. In his first game since his NBA record double-digit scoring streak ended, James not only hit that mark in the first half, but he also scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter in the decisive stretch that sent the Lakers to a 112-108 victory over the Sixers on Sunday night.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, center, gets the ball stolen by Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, as Jabari Walker, left, is defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
1/8
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, reacts to his three point shot with Luka Doncic, right, celebrating during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
NBA Basketball Game: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, center left, goes up for the shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, right, shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
NBA Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, left, celebrates with LeBron James, second from left, Austin Reaves (15) and Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
NBA 2025-26: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, talks with Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, left, makes his move against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Lakers 76ers Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, center, reacts to his three-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Score: Bihar Beat UP By Six Wickets; Mohammed Shami Picks Four Wickets For Bengal

  2. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

  3. SMAT 2025: Baroda's Amit Passi Registers T20 World Record For Highest Score On Debut - Check Details

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Seen With Team India Ahead Of First T20I In Cuttack - Watch

  5. Venkatesh Prasad Elected New KSCA President, Sujith Somasundar Grabs Vice-President Post

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  2. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  3. Police Reject Vijay's TVK Rally Permission

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. Soldiers Announce Apparent Military Coup In Benin

  3. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  4. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients