Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli lead Italy to their third Davis Cup title in a row defeating Spain. Berrettini crushed Carreno Busta with a dominant 6-3 6-4 win while Flavio Cobolli overcome Jaume Munar 1-6 7-6 (5) 7-5

Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Their Third-Straight Title
Italy player Matteo Berrettini lifting the Davis Cup 2025 trophy after defeating Spain in the finals. Photo: Opta
  • Italy secured their third-straight Davis Cup title

  • Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli stepped up as Italy's heroes

  • It was Italy's 4th David Cup title, 3rd straight in a row

Italy sealed a historic third-straight Davis Cup title on Sunday, defeating Spain 2-0 in the final on home soil in Bologna.

With world number two Jannik Sinner and number eight Lorenzo Musetti both opting out of this year's tournament, Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli stepped up as the heroes, each winning their singles matches to deliver Italy its fourth Davis Cup crown.

Berrettini saw off Pablo Carreno Busta within one hour and 19 minutes in the opening match of the tie, setting the tone with a dominant 6-3 6-4 win.

The 29-year-old delivered 13 aces and did not face a single break point, ensuring Italy made the perfect start in their title defence, while also winning his 11th straight Davis Cup match.

Cobolli then got off to a slow start but displayed great determination to come from behind and defeat Jaume Munar 1-6 7-6 (5) 7-5 to secure Italy's third consecutive title.

After losing the first set and dropping serve early in the second, he broke back immediately to level at 1-1, eventually converting his seventh set point to force a decider.

He found the crucial breakthrough in the 11th game of the final set, completing a full recovery after dropping seven of the first eight games.

Spain, playing their first Davis Cup final since their 2019 triumph, rallied hard, but ultimately could not match the resilience and momentum of the Italian duo.

Data Debrief: Italy's historic hat-trick

Sunday's triumph marked Italy's fourth Davis Cup title win, and remarkably, their third in a row, following wins over Australia and the Netherlands in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The last nation to win three straight Davis Cup titles was the United States, who claimed five on the trot between 1968 and 1972.

Italy are also the first nation to win the competition without losing a single match in any tie since the Challenge Round was abolished in 1972.

