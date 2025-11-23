Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Spain, who are without world number one Carlos Alcaraz, made a strong start thanks to Carreno Busta, who held his nerve against Struff's attempted fightback to claim a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) win in Saturday's first game

Davis Cup
Spain reach Davis Cup final
  • Alexander Zverev's win had drawn Germany level

  • However, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez saw Spain clinch win

  • Carlos Alcaraz isn't part of the Spanish Davis Cup side

For the second tie running, Spain had to go the distance but earned a 2-1 victory over Germany to book their place in the Davis Cup final.

Alexander Zverev's win had drawn Germany level after Pablo Carreno Busta had earlier beaten Jan-Lennard Struff, but the doubles pair of Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez got the job done.

Spain, who are without world number one Carlos Alcaraz, made a strong start thanks to Carreno Busta, who held his nerve against Struff's attempted fightback to claim a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) win in Saturday's first game.

Carreno Busta got two vital breaks in the first set, only to squander three match points at 5-4 in the second. He then had to defend five set points in the tie-break and came from 6-1 down by winning seven consecutive points.

Zverev then drew Germany level with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) victory over Jaume Munar, being pushed all the way as Spain looked for a clean sweep.

Munar cancelled out an early break in the first set before having the same done to him in the second, but Zverev converted his third match-point attempt to take the semi-final to doubles.

Granollers and Martinez then set up a meeting with Italy in the final, as they fought to a 6-2 3-6 6-3 triumph over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Spain started strong in the first set, but did not let the disappointment of losing the second get to them as they made light work of the decider.

Data Debrief: Spain return to the big time

Spain have waited a long time to reach the Davis Cup final again, last playing in the showpiece when they clinched their sixth title back in 2019.

Granollers and Martinez got the telling result in the end, beating Krawietz and Puetz, who lost just their second doubles match together in the competition.

Germany's long wait to reach the final continues, having not reached the showpiece since 1993 when they won the event.

