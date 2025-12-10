Germany Vs Spain, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Final: Live Streaming, Squad - All You Need To Know

Here is your comprehensive guide for the finals between heavy-weights Germany and Men’s EuroHockey Under-21 Champion Spain in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: match preview, timing and live streaming information

V
Vikas Patwal
Germany Vs Spain, FIH Junior Mens Hockey World Cup Final
Germany will face Spain in the finals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, December 10. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
  • Spain will enter the finals eyeing their first-ever world title

  • Germany have previously won U-21 title seven times

  • Germany beat host India in the semi-finals by 5-1

The seven-time champion Germany will face Spain in the finals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup on Wednesday, December 10, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Spain will be eyeing their first-ever world title. They have a strong German team against them, who are no stranger to winning world titles and will be desperate to clinch their 8th one.

Germany, which had a quiet progression in the group, picked up steam at the right time and dismantled the host India by 5-1 in the semi-final, leading into the finals. They possess a champion mindset, which their captain reiterated after the heavy semi-final win against India. Mentality is very important... We all have that winning mentality in big moments... We want to be relaxed and play our game,” Lucas Kossel, Germany's captain, stated after the semi-final win.

Spain, on the other hand, are known for their technique, premier ball, and supreme agility. The Men’s Euro Hockey Under-21 Champions are coming off a tough semi-final win against Argentina by 2-1 and will be desperate to claim their first-ever world title against heavyweights Germany.

Germany Vs Spain, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Final: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Germany vs Spain, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Final be played?

The Germany vs Spain, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup final will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Friday, December 10, 2025 at 8pm IST. 

Where will the Germany vs Spain, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup final be telecast and live streamed?

The Germany vs Spain, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Tags

