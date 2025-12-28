Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Sudan, AFCON 2025-26 Highlights: Falcons of Jediane Shock National Thunder - As It Happened

Sudan defender during their AFCON Group E match against Equatorial Guinea Instagram/cafonline

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan, AFCON 2025 Highlights: Sudan kept their AFCON 2025 hopes alive with a gritty 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea. Despite the "National Thunder" dominating possession and creating numerous half-chances, they failed to register a single shot on target, a statistic that ultimately defined their frustrating evening. The game’s decisive moment arrived in the 74th minute when an aggressive challenge from Torino defender Saul Coco backfired and resulted in a disastrous own goal. Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane then executed a defensive masterclass to close out Guinea completely. This result leaves Equatorial Guinea on the brink of elimination and at the bottom of the table. Catch all the highlights and major updates below.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Dec 2025, 07:32:05 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome! Welcome football fans! We are back with the live coverage of the Group E fixture of the AFCON Cup 2025 between Equatorial Guinea and Sudan at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

28 Dec 2025, 07:46:47 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details Location: Casablanca, Morocco Stadium: Stade Mohamed V Stadium Date: Sunday, December 28 Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. IST

28 Dec 2025, 07:56:50 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Head-To-Head Matches: 2 Equatorial Guinea: 2 Sudan: 0

28 Dec 2025, 08:07:09 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: EQG Playing XI Starting XI: Owono (GK), Anieboh, Orozco Fernandez, Coco, Akapo, Mascarell, Salvador, Pepin, Obiang, Eneme and Zuniga Substitutes: Senra, Balboa, Buyla, Hanza, Nsue, Ondo, Embela, Miranda, Ngaah, Asue, Ganet, Sapunga, Nabil, Akogo, Masogo Head Coach: Juan Micha

28 Dec 2025, 08:09:53 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: SUD Playing XI Starters: Abuzaid, Barglan, Ahmed, Karshoum, Khames, Khedr, Raouf, Taifour, Yunis, Abdulrahman and Eisa Substitutes: Eshrein, Abdulrazzaq, Boshara, Mozamil, Mano, Abooja, Mohamedein, Gadin, Yousif and Nouh Head Coach: J.K. Appiah

28 Dec 2025, 08:31:44 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick-Off Equatorial Guinea and Sudan get the ball rolling at Mohammed V Stadium in this crucial Group E fixture. Both teams need all three points to remain in contention for the next round. Algeria and Burkina Faso are currently the top 2 in that group.

28 Dec 2025, 08:35:34 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 5'|EQG 0-0 SUD Saul Coco of Equatorial Guinea draws a foul as he takes a Sudan forward down and the referee has blown the whistle. Early challenge here, speaks a lot about the intent.

28 Dec 2025, 08:44:01 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 13'|EQG 0-0 SUD Guinea are making positive movements up front in the early minutes and their progression has been better than Sudan's. Jose Machin had a rebound shot stopped by the keeper, while Pedro Obiang missed a clear chance from close range in the past couple of minutes.

28 Dec 2025, 08:53:58 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 22'|EQG 0-0 SUD Early injury blow for Guinea as Santiago Eneme gets subbed off and he has been replaced by Josete Miranda.

28 Dec 2025, 09:02:55 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 43'|EQG 0-0 SUD Incredibly dominant positional play from Equatorial Guinea as they have kept a staggering 61% of the ball with Sudan seeing only 39% of it. However, its the shots that are missing for the Guinea side, the Sudanese team will be happy with their defensive work.

28 Dec 2025, 09:14:18 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 45+10'|EQG 0-0 SUD Due to all the stoppages that were caused in the first half, the referee has added 10 minutes to the clock. A little bit more time for Guinea to continue their stride forward before an important half-time talk.

28 Dec 2025, 09:31:56 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 45+10'|EQG 0-0 SUD And it remains goalless at half-time as both teams could not be separated. Equatorial Guinea were the better side in terms of attack but Sudan were on their feet and defended deep.

28 Dec 2025, 09:44:06 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 2nd half|EQG 0-0 SUD And we are back underway for the 2nd half of this crucial Group E fixture. If the scoreline remains the same, then both Equatorial Guinea and Sudan will be out of contention for the knockouts.

28 Dec 2025, 10:00:18 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 63'|EQG 0-0 SUD It is becoming very frustrating for the Equatorial Guinea as Sudan are throwing everything to defend deep.

28 Dec 2025, 10:09:28 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 74'|GOAL|EQG 0-1 SUD Sudan take the lead out of nowhere. Fantastic play by their forwards. And it is none other than Saul Coco who nets the goal. The centre-back had been making aggressive challenges throughout the night and now scores on his own net.

28 Dec 2025, 10:25:24 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 87'|EQG 0-1 SUD Equatorial Guinea haven't had a sniff at the Sudanese goal as the latter team is not much far away from securing all 3 points.

28 Dec 2025, 10:28:14 pm IST Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 90+5'|EQG 0-1 SUD Guinea will not have more than 5 minutes to find a way to spoil Sudan's party by denying them all three points tonight.