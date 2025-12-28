Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Sudan, AFCON 2025-26 Highlights: Falcons of Jediane Shock National Thunder - As It Happened

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!
Welcome football fans! We are back with the live coverage of the Group E fixture of the AFCON Cup 2025 between Equatorial Guinea and Sudan at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Location: Casablanca, Morocco
Stadium: Stade Mohamed V Stadium
Date: Sunday, December 28
Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. IST
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Head-To-Head
Matches: 2
Equatorial Guinea: 2
Sudan: 0
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: EQG Playing XI
Starting XI: Owono (GK), Anieboh, Orozco Fernandez, Coco, Akapo, Mascarell, Salvador, Pepin, Obiang, Eneme and Zuniga
Substitutes: Senra, Balboa, Buyla, Hanza, Nsue, Ondo, Embela, Miranda, Ngaah, Asue, Ganet, Sapunga, Nabil, Akogo, Masogo
Head Coach: Juan Micha
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: SUD Playing XI
Starters: Abuzaid, Barglan, Ahmed, Karshoum, Khames, Khedr, Raouf, Taifour, Yunis, Abdulrahman and Eisa
Substitutes: Eshrein, Abdulrazzaq, Boshara, Mozamil, Mano, Abooja, Mohamedein, Gadin, Yousif and Nouh
Head Coach: J.K. Appiah
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick-Off
Equatorial Guinea and Sudan get the ball rolling at Mohammed V Stadium in this crucial Group E fixture. Both teams need all three points to remain in contention for the next round. Algeria and Burkina Faso are currently the top 2 in that group.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 5'|EQG 0-0 SUD
Saul Coco of Equatorial Guinea draws a foul as he takes a Sudan forward down and the referee has blown the whistle. Early challenge here, speaks a lot about the intent.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 13'|EQG 0-0 SUD
Guinea are making positive movements up front in the early minutes and their progression has been better than Sudan's. Jose Machin had a rebound shot stopped by the keeper, while Pedro Obiang missed a clear chance from close range in the past couple of minutes.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 22'|EQG 0-0 SUD
Early injury blow for Guinea as Santiago Eneme gets subbed off and he has been replaced by Josete Miranda.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 43'|EQG 0-0 SUD
Incredibly dominant positional play from Equatorial Guinea as they have kept a staggering 61% of the ball with Sudan seeing only 39% of it. However, its the shots that are missing for the Guinea side, the Sudanese team will be happy with their defensive work.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 45+10'|EQG 0-0 SUD
Due to all the stoppages that were caused in the first half, the referee has added 10 minutes to the clock. A little bit more time for Guinea to continue their stride forward before an important half-time talk.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 45+10'|EQG 0-0 SUD
And it remains goalless at half-time as both teams could not be separated. Equatorial Guinea were the better side in terms of attack but Sudan were on their feet and defended deep.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 2nd half|EQG 0-0 SUD
And we are back underway for the 2nd half of this crucial Group E fixture. If the scoreline remains the same, then both Equatorial Guinea and Sudan will be out of contention for the knockouts.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 63'|EQG 0-0 SUD
It is becoming very frustrating for the Equatorial Guinea as Sudan are throwing everything to defend deep.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 74'|GOAL|EQG 0-1 SUD
Sudan take the lead out of nowhere. Fantastic play by their forwards. And it is none other than Saul Coco who nets the goal. The centre-back had been making aggressive challenges throughout the night and now scores on his own net.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 87'|EQG 0-1 SUD
Equatorial Guinea haven't had a sniff at the Sudanese goal as the latter team is not much far away from securing all 3 points.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: 90+5'|EQG 0-1 SUD
Guinea will not have more than 5 minutes to find a way to spoil Sudan's party by denying them all three points tonight.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Full-Time|EQG 0-1 SUD
And the full-time whistle goes off. Sudan have literally shellshocked Equatorial Guinea whose AFCON 2025-26 journey surely ends tonight. Poor outing for them as everything went against them - 13 shots but none on target plus the the own goal by Saul Coco.