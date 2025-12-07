Spain Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Albert Fires Late Goal As ESP Seize 2-1 Lead

Spain vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Get play-by-play updates from the first semi-final on Sunday, 7 December, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Updates
Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: ARG skipper Tomas Ruiz's penalty corner strike ends up being the difference between Argentina and the Netherlands. X/@FIH_Hockey
Spain vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the semi-final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, 7 December, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Spain arrive after a pulsating 4-3 win over New Zealand, sealed by a last-second strike following a dominant, high-pressing display driven by Pere Amat’s superb midfield control. Argentina, meanwhile, edged the Netherlands 1-0 in a tense, defence-heavy battle, with captain Tomas Ruiz scoring the late winner and goalkeeper Joaquin S. Ruiz standing tall to shut out the Dutch. Now it all comes down to this - who books their ticket to the final?
LIVE UPDATES

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: 56' GOALLL Q4 - ESP 2-1 ARG

The goal stands! With under four minutes left, Spain land a massive blow, Albert Serrahima is the man who nudges them ahead, and it’s 2-1 on the night. Huge moment, and Argentina suddenly staring at a mountain with the clock sprinting away.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q4 - ESP 1-1 ARG

Argentina roll the dice on a referral, and it doesn’t go their way. The decision stands, and they’re out of challenges now. That could sting later in a tight finish like this.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q4 Underway - ESP 1-1 ARG

Here we go, the final quarter is live! Nothing separates these two yet, and the whole game hangs in the balance. This is the stretch where heroes step up and nerves get tested. Who’s going to grab it? The next few minutes will tell the story.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q3 - ESP 1-1 ARG

Penalty corner for Argentina! Two minutes left in the quarter and they’re gearing up for another big push. The injection comes in, but Spain pounce on the loose ball and break out in a sharp counter! For a moment it looks dangerous, but Argentina recover brilliantly, shutting it down before it turns messy. End-to-end stuff.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q3 Underway - ESP 1-1 ARG

And we’re rolling into the third quarter! Both teams are back on the pitch, fired up and ready to tip the balance. Spain looking to regain control, Argentina hungry to take the lead, the battle resumes, and every pass and tackle counts.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Half Time | ESP 1-1 ARG

And that’s the halftime whistle! Spain and Argentina head into the break all square, 1-1, after a pulsating first half. Both teams had their moments, Spain with early control, Argentina striking back with that quickfire equalizer. The stage is set for a thrilling second half.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q2 - ESP 1-1 ARG

Argentina aren’t done yet! With just two minutes left in the half, they win another penalty corner. Can they snatch the lead before the break, or will Spain hold firm? The tension is through the roof.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: 20' GOALLL Q2 - ESP 1-1 ARG

And Argentina strike back almost immediately! Juan Fernández slams in the penalty corner at 20:14, and just like that, we have an equalizer at 20:16. The crowd goes wild, the game is alive, and it’s anyone’s battle now.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q2 Underway - ESP 1-0 ARG

And we’re back for the second quarter! Argentina come out charging, desperate to strike back and level the score. Spain look calm but the pressure is on, this quarter promises some edge-of-your-seat action!

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: GOALLL 6' Q1 - ESP 1-0 ARG

And just like that, Mario Mena steps up and hammers it home! Goal for Spain. The stadium erupts as the red surges ahead, Argentina will have to shake that off fast if they want to get back in this. What a way to open the scoring.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q1 - ESP 0-0 ARG

Spain’s work pays off, and boom! They earn the first penalty corner of the match. The tension ramps up as the drag-flickers step up, eyes locked on the goal. This could be the first spark of the night.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Q1 - ESP 0-0 ARG

Spain holding strong on the ball! The first five minutes see them dominating possession, pinging passes across the pitch, looking to unlock Argentina’s solid defensive shape. But wait, Argentina win a free hit. They’re ready to strike back and show they’re not just here to defend. The crowd senses the first real chance brewing.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Game On!

And we’re off! The whistle blows and the action’s live - Spain charging from left to right in their fiery red, while Argentina slides in sleek white, ready to make their mark. The energy’s electric, and you can feel the tension buzzing across the pitch already.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: India Will Face Germany In Second SF

India face Germany in the semi-final of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (December 7). India, two-time champions, are aiming for their first title since 2016, while Germany enter the contest as the most successful side in the tournament’s history with seven titles. IND Vs GER Preview

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Streaming Info

The FIH Junior Hockey World Cup semi-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Spain Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Hello!

Hello hockey fans! Buckle up - we’re diving into a blockbuster clash as Spain take on Argentina in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 semi-final. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
