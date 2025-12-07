India Vs Germany Preview, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch

India vs Germany, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Get the preview, live-streaming information, and all the details about the semi-final between India and Germany in the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled for Sunday, 7 December at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India Vs Germany Preview, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming
India beat Switzerland 5-0 in their previous FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 outing. Photo: Hockey India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Germany in the semi-final of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai on Sunday, December 7

  • India enter after a dominant pool stage and a shootout win over Belgium, while Germany arrive following a shootout victory against France

  • The match begins at 8:00 PM IST, with live streaming on JioHotstar and TV coverage on the Star Sports Network

India face Germany in the semi-final of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (December 7).

India, two-time champions, are aiming for their first title since 2016, while Germany enter the contest as the most successful side in the tournament’s history with seven titles.

India reached the semifinals after topping their pool, following wins over Oman, Chile, and Switzerland, scoring 29 goals without conceding. Their quarterfinal against Belgium turned into a dramatic battle, with India overturning a deficit to lead 2-1 before Belgium forced a late equaliser.

The hosts held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-3 to book their place in the last four.

Germany followed a dominant pool stage of their own, defeating South Africa, Ireland, and Canada with a combined tally of 15 goals while letting in just one.

Their quarterfinal proved far tighter, as a resilient French side pushed them to a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Germany progressed after winning the shootout 3-1.

Both teams bring in-form attackers into the semifinal. Germany’s captain Ben Hasbach has scored four goals so far, including a hat-trick against Canada.

For India, Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh lead the scoring charts with five goals each. Goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh, along with defender Rohit, will be central to India’s plans as they prepare for one of their toughest tests of the tournament.

With PR Sreejesh guiding the group from the sidelines and Mirko Stenzel leading Germany, the semifinal promises a high-intensity contest between two sides who have built strong momentum through the competition.

The winner will move one step closer to lifting the Junior World Cup trophy in Chennai.

India Vs Germany, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

When to watch India vs Germany, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final?

The India vs Germany Junior Hockey World Cup semi-final will take place on Sunday, December 7, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Germany, FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final?

The India vs Germany, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup semi-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

Published At:
