India Vs Switzerland, FIH Junior World Cup 2025 Preview: Live Streaming, Squad, Timings - All You Need To Know

Check the live streaming info, timings, venue and squad details for the upcoming India Vs Switzerland clash in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hockey Mens Junior World Cup India vs Chile-
India's players stand for the national anthem before the start of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 match against Chile, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian team take on Switzerland in the FIH Junior Men's World Cup fixture

  • India recorded two huge victories so far

  • Squad and timings listed

In-form but untested Indian team will look to fine-tune its grey areas while continuing its winning run against Switzerland in the final group league encounter ahead of the knockout stage at the FIH Junior Men's World Cup on Tuesday.

Both India are Switzerland are unbeaten in Pool B with two wins from as many matches but the hosts are on top of the table by virtue of superior goal difference.

It was a goal-fest for the Indians in the first two games in Chennai as they beat Chile 7-0 before thrashing Oman 17-0.

Switzerland, on the other hand, beat Oman 4-0 and then eked out a narrow 3-2 win over Chile.

And come Tuesday, the world no.2 side is expected to get the better of Switzerland comfortably.

But some concerns remain for India ahead of the knockout stage.

In the first two games, the Indian defence was hardly tested as goalkeepers Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh were least bothered. The defence led by skipper Rohit too would like to be more in action going into the business end of the tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

Another area of concern for India would be conversion dragflick goals from penalty corners.

Skipper Rohit, the team's main dragflicker, looked a pale shadow of himself and needs to up his game.

It is not that India didn't score from penalty corners but most of the goals came from indirect variations and rebounds.

The most heartening aspect of India's outing in the first two games is the performance of their midfield and forwardline.

Dilraj Singh is the joint top-scorer of the tournament with six goals, including a hat-trick against Oman, while Arshdeep Singh too scored three goals in the last match.

The likes of Manmeet Singh, Ajeet Yadav and Ingalemba Luwang Thouraojam too have ben among goals.

The match against Switzerland is India's only game in Madurai before they return to Chennai for their remaining campaign.

And it remains to be seen how the Indians acclimatise to the conditions here.

But India's assistant coach Birendra Lakra, who is in charge of communicating with the players from the dug out, is not too much bothered.

"Definitely the ground will change but we will have the same weather conditions. We also got two days time to practice and adjust."

Despite being considered as clear favourites, Lakra warned the players against taking Switzerland lightly.

"Switzerland is a good team, they also have won two matches, so it won't be that easy against Switzerland. But we will analyse them and make our strategy," he said.

"To play in the quarterfinals we need to win the next match. So we are not thinking about quarterfinals now, our focus is on Switzerland match."

Meanwhile in other matches on Tuesday, Spain will play Namibia in Madurai, Belgium will face Egypt (Madurai), Chile will take on Oman (Chennai), Netherlands vs Austria (Madurai), France vs Bangladesh (Chennai), England vs Malaysia (Madurai) and Australia vs Korea (Chennai).

The ongoing 14th edition of the FIH Junior World Cup is the largest ever with 24 teams vying for top honours in Chennai and Madurai.

The teams have been split into six groups and the pool winners and two best-second placed sides will progress to quarterfinals.

India vs Switzerland, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the India vs Switzerland, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs Switzerland, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, December 2 at 8pm IST in Madurai.

Where to watch the India vs Switzerland, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match live in India?

One can watch the fixture on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Switzerland, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  5. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution