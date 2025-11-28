India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Junior World Cup 2025: IND Open Campaign Against Tough South American Opponents

India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Junior World Cup 2025: Host nation India will go head-to-head with Chile in their opening match of Pool B, where both nations have been drawn alongside Oman and Switzerland. Follow the live updates from match number 7 of the tournament right here

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Junior World Cup 2025
India captain Rohit (left) and coach PR Sreejesh address the media ahead of the start of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu. Hockey India
Good Evening to all the Hockey fans joining us from the subcontinent and around the world. Welcome to the live coverage of match number 7 of FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Madurai and Chennai. Team India are all set to open their campaign against tricky South American opponents Chile at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium (pitch 1). The Indians named an 18-member squad for the tournament under the coaching of former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Defender Rohit will be captaining the side, which has won the junior WC twice, most recently in 2016. The Blues have been drawn alongside Chile, Oman and Switzerland in Pool B. The match is set for an 8:30PM (IST) kick-off, so stay tuned for the build-up and live scores, once things get underway in Chennai.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025: IND Squad? 

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

Head Coach: PR Sreejesh

India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025: Story Of Day 1 So Far!

Pool A: Reigning champions Germany began their campaign with an easy 4-0 win over South Africa in the first fixture of matchday 1 in Madurai; Ireland edged past Canada by 4-3 in the concluding Pool A game.

Pool C: Two-time champions Argentina defeated Japan by 4-1, while New Zealand earned a 5-3 victory over China.

Pool D: Spain hammered Egypt by 8-0, thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Bruno Avila; Belgium registered a massive 12-1 statement victory against Namibia.

India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025: Good Evening!

Good Evening to all our readers from India and across the world. The U-21 Blues are set to lock horns with Chile in their opening Pool B match of the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup in Tamil Nadu. Follow the live updates as well scores right here and stay tuned for the build-up.

