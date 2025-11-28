India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Junior World Cup 2025: IND Open Campaign Against Tough South American Opponents

India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025: IND Squad?
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh
Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu
Head Coach: PR Sreejesh
India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025: Story Of Day 1 So Far!
Pool A: Reigning champions Germany began their campaign with an easy 4-0 win over South Africa in the first fixture of matchday 1 in Madurai; Ireland edged past Canada by 4-3 in the concluding Pool A game.
Pool C: Two-time champions Argentina defeated Japan by 4-1, while New Zealand earned a 5-3 victory over China.
Pool D: Spain hammered Egypt by 8-0, thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Bruno Avila; Belgium registered a massive 12-1 statement victory against Namibia.
India Vs Chile, Live Hockey Score, FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025: Good Evening!
Good Evening to all our readers from India and across the world. The U-21 Blues are set to lock horns with Chile in their opening Pool B match of the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup in Tamil Nadu. Follow the live updates as well scores right here and stay tuned for the build-up.