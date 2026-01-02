Kalinga Lancers SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Men's Hockey India League 2026 - All You Need To Know

Kalinga Lancers will fancy their chances in HIL 2026
The Lancers possess a mix of international and national stars
Their first game will be against against Ranchi Royals on 4th Jan in Chennai
The men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 returns with new faces, high-intensity and stiff competition from the best Indian and international talent. The tourney will be played across three cities - Ranchi, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.
Rarh Bengal Tigers go into the tournament as the defending champions. However, the teams around them have strengthened and will look to take the crown from them.
Kalinga Lancers will have some of the top stars at their disposal notably, Jed Snowden (Australia) and India's Pratap Lakra.
Kalinga Lancers SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Strong Defence:
Kalinga Lancers will look to rely on their defensive unit in the form of Krishan B Pathak and Jed Snowden. Co-captain Arthur Van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx and Antoine Kina will look to international experience.
Midfield Maestros:
Liam Henderson and Craig Marias will be tasked to take the midfield alongside some local and experienced Indian talent. Lancers finished sixth last season and will look to make a fresh start this campaign.
Weakness
Too Much Reliance On Foreign Imports
Lancers' too much reliance on foreign imports, could bring their downfall. There are some star names in the squad but the likes of Lakra and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem will also have to chip in.
Opportunities
Speedy Attack
The Lancers' boast some of the best attack in HIL notably Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Angad Bir Singh and Gursahibjit Singh alongside Cooper Burns. The opposing teams will be fearing for the worst against the Lancers' attack.
Threats
Not 'One-Man Army'
Lancers will want their whole squad to contribute in bits and pieces and not rely on one individual per se. There are some Belgium and Australian stars in the mix but Lancers' all-round show could see them topple opponents in HIL 2026.
Kalinga Lancers Squad:
Jed Snowden (Australia), Krishan B Pathak, Sunil PB, Antoine Kina (Belgium), Pratap Lakra, Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium), Sanjay, Craig Marais (Australia), Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Amit Kumar Toppo, Liam Henderson (Australia), Rosan Kujur, Gursahibjit Singh, Cooper Burns (Australia), Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami.
Hockey India League 2026: Live Streaming
All matches of the Hockey India League will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and DD Sports. Matches will also be live-streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.