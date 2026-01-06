SG Pipers Vs HIL GC, Men’s Hockey India League 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match?

HIL GC edged past SG Pipers 3-2 in their Hockey India League opener, thanks to a hat-trick from Kane Russell, who struck twice from quick penalty corners and netted a dramatic late winner

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
SG Pipers Vs HIL GC, Men’s Hockey India League 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match?
SG Pipers Vs HIL GC, Men’s Hockey India League 2026: Kane Russell’s Hattrick Powers HIL GC to 3-2 win over SG Pipers. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • HIL GC defeated SG Pipers 3-2 in the opening match of the Hockey India League

  • Kane Russell starred for HIL GC with a hat-trick, including two quick penalty corner strikes and a late match-winner

  • SG Pipers took the lead twice through Ky Willott and Dilraj Singh, but HIL GC fought back each time to clinch a thrilling victory

New Zealander Kane Russell struck a hat-trick, including a late penalty corner conversion, to help HIL GC edge past SG Pipers 3-2 in a thrilling men’s Hockey India League match here on Monday.

Russell (35th, 37th, 60th) sealed the contest in the dying seconds of HIL GC's opening match of the competition. Ky Willott (31st) and Dilraj Singh (56th) scored a goal each for the Pipers.

SG Pipers made a lively start to the match, using swift passing and early attacking moves to put their opponents under pressure. Their positive approach earned them a penalty corner in the fourth minute, but they were unable to capitalise on the opportunity.

HIL GC gradually settled into the contest and responded with a few attacking forays of their own to relieve the pressure. With less than five minutes remaining in the opening quarter, they earned a penalty corner, which also went unconverted.

The closest chance of the quarter came in the dying seconds when HIL GC threatened to break the deadlock, but the Pipers goalkeeper Tomas Santiago produced a close-range save to ensure the first quarter ended goalless.

Related Content
Related Content

The second quarter unfolded in an end-to-end fashion, with both SG Pipers and HIL GC stepping up the intensity and making frequent circle entries. Each side created multiple scoring opportunities and applied sustained pressure, forcing the defences and goalkeepers into action.

Despite a few close calls at both ends, neither team could find the decisive touch in front of goal, and the contest remained finely poised at 0-0 as the teams headed into the half-time break.

Determined to break the deadlock, SG Pipers entered the third quarter with renewed intensity, and their approach paid dividends early on.

Midfielder Ky Willott (31st) showed great composure inside the circle as he collected a pass, drove towards goal and delicately lobbed the ball over HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo to give his team the lead.

The advantage, however, was short-lived as HIL GC responded strongly through drag-flick specialist Kane Russell (35th, 37th), who struck twice from penalty corners in quick succession to swing the momentum in his side’s favour.

With no further goals scored, the penultimate quarter concluded with HIL GC holding a 2-1 lead.

SG Pipers began the fourth quarter on the front foot, making multiple circle entries but struggling to find the finishing touch for much of the final period.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Pipers found a way back into the contest as Dilraj Singh (56th) converted a penalty corner to bring his side level.

The relief was short-lived, however, as HIL GC earned a late penalty corner in the dying seconds, and Russell (60th) made no mistake to complete his hat-trick and seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for his side.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai Return Delayed By Poor Visibility

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: MP Lose Half Of Their Batters|MP 137/5 (30.4)

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: All Eyes On Returning Shreyas Iyer's Fitness

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: PDC Lose Early Wicket In Ahmedabad

  5. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Travis Head Falls After 163 As ENG Tighten Grip In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  4. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  4. Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

  5. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  2. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  3. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  4. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  5. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  6. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: All Eyes On Returning Shreyas Iyer's Fitness

  8. Delhi Vs Railways LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Ishant Sharma Gives DEL Early Breakthrough