India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Comprehensive 17-Run Win

"Yeah, obviously, I think we wanted to bat first. We went on to score 190 and then coming out, there was a little bit of dew, a little bit challenging for the bowlers, but all in all, at the end of the day, very happy. (happy to bat first and with dew?) Exactly, I mean, we might be in a similar situation on the next day also. We might get a slow start, but it's very important for all the batters to understand what the responsibility is, how the wicket is playing in the middle overs. And then, later on, we have enough firepower with Hardik, Shivam, Rinku, Axar or Washi, anyone to finish the game nicely. (on Dube) I think it was due. Against the New Zealand, when he played at Vizag, he got another wonderful knock. He wanted to take that Man of the Match in the game, but couldn't finish it. But today, I think the way he batted in the middle overs, took pressure off everyone, and taking it to 190 on this wicket, I think it was a very good score.