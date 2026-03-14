Trump Rejects Putin's Nuclear Gambit: No Deal On Iran's Uranium Stockpile

Speaking to Fox News Radio shortly after the call, Trump downplayed the uranium's immediacy while acknowledging the geopolitical tit-for-tat. "We are not focused on that, but at some point we might be," the president said, adding a nod to mutual meddling: "I think [Putin] might be helping them a little bit, yeah. And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right? So he says that, and China would say the same thing. It's like, hey, they do it and we do it, in all fairness."