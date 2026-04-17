Trump Claims Iran to Hand Over Enriched Uranium

Donald Trump says talks progressing, but no confirmation from Tehran or White House

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Trump Claims Iran May Hand Over Enriched Uranium
Trump Claims Iran May Hand Over Enriched Uranium Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump claimed Iran is willing to surrender enriched uranium, though no official confirmation has been provided.

  • Tehran continues to insist its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and denies seeking weapons.

  • The White House has not detailed any deal, raising uncertainty over Trump’s assertions.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran is willing to hand over enriched uranium.

“They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that’s way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers,” said Trump, using a term he’s adopted as shorthand for the roughly 970 pounds of enriched uranium buried under Iranian nuclear sites damaged by U.S. strikes on the country last year.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it does not seek a nuclear weapon. Neither Iran nor countries acting as intermediaries in the conflict have talked about what would be a breakthrough.

When a reporter asked him what he was waiting on to proceed, he responded that it was "very complicated."

He added, “I don’t think we’re waiting. I think we’re moving very fast. It could happen pretty quickly.”

“I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly,” Trump said. “It should be ending pretty soon.”

However, the White House has not confirmed whether Iran has agreed to give up its enriched uranium, under what terms and to whom it would be surrendered. Tehran has not confirmed making any of these concessions.

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Trump has previously made claims about Iran’s nuclear program that have turned out to be imprecise.

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