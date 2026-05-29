NFHS-6 Shows Major Improvement In Maternal & Child Health: Institutional Deliveries Reach 90.6%

Institutional deliveries have increased to 90.6%, while Antenatal Care (ANC) coverage has risen from 92.6% to 95.9%.
Full immunization coverage improved from 83.8% to 87.1%, with Rotavirus vaccination coverage more than doubling and over 95.6% children receiving vaccines through public health facilities.
Child stunting reduced by 17% and severe wasting by 32%, reflecting better nutritional outcomes across the country.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the key findings of the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), which highlights India’s accelerated progress in maternal and child health, nutrition, immunization, and financial protection.
The survey presents a positive picture of the country’s health indicators, showing consistent improvement across multiple parameters compared to the previous round.
Institutional deliveries have reached an impressive 90.6%, while Antenatal Care (ANC) coverage has increased significantly from 92.6% to 95.9%. These numbers reflect better access to quality maternal healthcare services.
Child immunization remains robust with over 96% of children aged 12-23 months receiving at least one vaccine. Full immunization coverage has improved from 83.8% to 87.1%. Notably, Rotavirus vaccination coverage has more than doubled. As many as 95.6% of children received most of their vaccinations from public health facilities, indicating strong public trust in government healthcare services.
The survey also shows encouraging improvement in child nutrition indicators. Stunting among children has reduced by 17%, while severe wasting has declined by a significant 32% compared to the previous survey.
The government highlighted the role of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and other expanded health protection schemes in strengthening financial security for citizens seeking healthcare. These initiatives have helped reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and improved access to quality treatment.
The release of NFHS-6 comes as a major boost for the government, demonstrating the impact of sustained efforts in strengthening primary healthcare, immunization drives, and nutrition programmes across the country.