Trump Says Xi Was ‘100% Correct’ About US Decline Under Biden

Summary of this article
Donald Trump said Xi Jinping was “100 per cent correct” in calling the US a nation in decline, but claimed the remarks referred to the presidency of Joe Biden.
Trump blamed Biden-era policies including “open borders”, high taxes and DEI programmes for America’s decline, while asserting the US has seen an “incredible rise” during his administration.
The remarks came during Trump’s Beijing summit with Xi, amid discussions on trade, Iran and broader US-China relations
US President Donald Trump referred to his predecessor Joe Biden's years when he declared that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was "100 per cent correct" in his view that the US was a declining nation.
"When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100 per cent correct," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
He added that the United States "suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women's sports, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI), horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!" Trump claimed that the US has experienced "an incredible rise" in the first 16 months of his presidency, citing record 401(k)s and stock markets, military triumphs, a revitalised economy, and what he called a flourishing employment market.
Trump also highlighted the "military decimation" of Iran, a military triumph, and a flourishing partnership with Venezuela.
"President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration," he said.
"Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!” Trump said, adding that, "But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!" Trump also cited trillions of dollars in foreign investment flowing into the US, praised the administration's rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and claimed that President Xi congratulated him on what he called the administration's "tremendous successes" in a short period of time.