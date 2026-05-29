Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pics

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal pregnancy announcement

Anushka and Aditya are expecting their first child. Taking to social media, they shared a series of heartwarming pics from Anushka's maternity photoshoot. Both are seen twinning in black outfits. Aditya wore a T-shirt with “Baap” (father) written on it, while Anushka was seen showing off her baby bump.