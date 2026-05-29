Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pics

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first child. They announced their pregnancy on social media.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first child Photo: Instagram/Anushka Ranjan
Summary of this article

  • Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first child.

  • They announced their pregnancy with a social media post.

  • Anushka and Aditya got married in 2021.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple announced the pregnancy news with their Insta fam on Friday. They also shared the news with a vlog on their YouTube channel.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal pregnancy announcement

Anushka and Aditya are expecting their first child. Taking to social media, they shared a series of heartwarming pics from Anushka's maternity photoshoot. Both are seen twinning in black outfits. Aditya wore a T-shirt with “Baap” (father) written on it, while Anushka was seen showing off her baby bump.

"I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do. 🩷🩵 (sic)," they captioned the pics.

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The YouTube video shared by the couple featured the reactions of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's families.

Celebs congratulate Aditya and Anushka

As soon as Aditya and Anushka shared the good news, celebs and fans started flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta, Pulkit Samrat, Aparshakti Khurana, Karishma Tanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra, among others, wished the would-be parents.

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Earlier in 2023, when the reports of their pregnancy surfaced, Anushka and Aditya publicly denied it.

Anushka shared a pic of Aditya resting his head on her lap, and she wrote he was “the only baby” in her life, rubbishing the pregnancy rumours.

Aditya and Anushka met in 2017, and after dating for years, they got married on November 21, 2021.

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Anushka Ranjan, an actor and producer, made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav in 2015. She also starred in Fittrat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Aditya Seal starred in films like Student of the Year 2, Tum Bin II, and Khel Khel Mein, among others.

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