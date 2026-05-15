SWA Awards 2026 Nominations: Aryan Khan, Aditya Dhar Dominate The Writers’ Race

The SWA Awards 2026 nominations were unveiled on Friday morning, celebrating some of the strongest writing across Indian films, streaming and television over the past year. Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar emerged as key contenders, while titles like Black Warrant, Khauf, Paatal Lok Season 2, Metro… In Dino and Superboys of Malegaon also secured major recognition across categories.