Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Homebound Sweeps Four Awards, Black Warrant Dominates Web Series Category

Summary of this article
The winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 were announced on Tuesday (March 24).
Homebound emerged as the most awarded feature film, winning four major honours.
In the web series front, Black Warrant won four honours, followed by Paatal Lok 2 with two.
Critics' Choice Awards (India) 2026 winners list: The Film Critics Guild and WPP Motion Entertainment on Tuesday (March 24) announced the winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026, across feature films, web series, documentaries and short films. The winners were chosen by a jury of 56 prominent critics from across print, digital, radio, and broadcast media.
In the feature film category, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which led the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 with six nominations, won four major awards, including Best Film, Best Director (Neeraj Ghaywan), Best Actor (Vishal Jethwa), and Best Supporting Actress (Shalini Vatsa).
Priyanka Bose took home the Best Actress trophy for Agra, while Pasupathy bagged the Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.
In the web series category, Black Warrant and Paatal Lok S2 dominated with four and two wins, respectively.
8th edition of Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 winners list
Short Films
Best Film: Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja for That’s A Wrap
Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha for Nighiyaan Chhavan (Warm Shadows)
Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman for Aasmaani Jhoola (The Giant Wheel of Life)
Web Series
Best Web Series: Black Warrant
Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair
and Ambiecka Pandit for Black Warrant
Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok S2
Best Actress: Monika Panwar for Khauf
Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat for Black Warrant
Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome for Paatal Lok S2
Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant
Feature Films
Best Film: Homebound
Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan for Homebound
Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa for Homebound
Best Actress: Priyanka Bose for Agra
Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy for Bison Kaalamaadan
Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa for Homebound
Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade for Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)
Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar for Jugnuma (The Fable)
Best Editing: Chaman Chakko for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Gender Sensitivity Award: Sthal (A Match)
Documentary
Best Documentary: I, Poppy
Special Award
Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema: Farida Jalal