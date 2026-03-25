Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Homebound Sweeps Four Awards, Black Warrant Dominates Web Series Category

Critics' Choice Awards 2026 full winners list: In the feature film category, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which led with six nominations, won four major awards. Black Warrant dominated in the web series category.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 winners
Critics’ Choice Awards India 2026 Full Winners List Photo: Instagram/Critics’ Choice Awards India
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 were announced on Tuesday (March 24).

  • Homebound emerged as the most awarded feature film, winning four major honours.

  • In the web series front, Black Warrant won four honours, followed by Paatal Lok 2 with two.

Critics' Choice Awards (India) 2026 winners list: The Film Critics Guild and WPP Motion Entertainment on Tuesday (March 24) announced the winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026, across feature films, web series, documentaries and short films. The winners were chosen by a jury of 56 prominent critics from across print, digital, radio, and broadcast media.

In the feature film category, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which led the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 with six nominations, won four major awards, including Best Film, Best Director (Neeraj Ghaywan), Best Actor (Vishal Jethwa), and Best Supporting Actress (Shalini Vatsa).

Priyanka Bose took home the Best Actress trophy for Agra, while Pasupathy bagged the Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.

In the web series category, Black Warrant and Paatal Lok S2 dominated with four and two wins, respectively.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 full nominees list - Instagram
Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

8th edition of Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 winners list

Short Films

  • Best Film: Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

  • Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

  • Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja for That’s A Wrap

  • Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha for Nighiyaan Chhavan (Warm Shadows)

  • Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

  • Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman for Aasmaani Jhoola (The Giant Wheel of Life)

Web Series

  • Best Web Series: Black Warrant

  • Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair

  • and Ambiecka Pandit for Black Warrant

  • Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok S2

  • Best Actress: Monika Panwar for Khauf

  • Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat for Black Warrant

  • Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome for Paatal Lok S2

  • Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Feature Films

  • Best Film: Homebound

  • Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan for Homebound

  • Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa for Homebound

  • Best Actress: Priyanka Bose for Agra

  • Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy for Bison Kaalamaadan

  • Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa for Homebound

  • Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade for Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)

  • Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar for Jugnuma (The Fable)

  • Best Editing: Chaman Chakko for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

  • Gender Sensitivity Award: Sthal (A Match)

Documentary

  • Best Documentary: I, Poppy

Special Award

  • Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema: Farida Jalal

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