Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

Screen Awards 2026 nominations: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations, followed by Saiyaara and Homebound.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Chetak Screen Awards 2026 nominations list
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 full nominations list Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chetak Screen Awards will take place in the first week of April in Mumbai.

  • Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations, followed by Saiyaara and Homebound.

  • The awards will be given in 31 categories.

Screen Awards 2026 nominations: Chetak Screen Awards is set to return on April 5, 2026, to honour the best works of 2025, with awards across 31 categories. The nominations for the 2026 Screen Awards are announced, with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar leading the race with 24 nods. Screen Awards winners will be chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent, non-profit body with over 50 acclaimed filmmakers and artists.

Ranveer Singh-led spy drama bagged nominations in 24 categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Sound and Best Cinematography. Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara earned 17 nominations, followed by Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound with 15 nominations.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the complete list of nominations for Screen Awards 2026

Best Action

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Deva

Dhurandhar

Jaat

Best Actor (Female)

Triptii Dimri - Dhadak 2

Yami Gautam Dhar - Haq

Sonal Madhushankar - Humans in the Loop

Konkona Sen Sharma - Metro… In Dino

Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi

Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight

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Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mein

Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Aap Jaisa Koi

Sanya Malhotra - Mrs

Radhika Apte - Saali Mohabbat

Saba Azad - Songs of Paradise

Mia Maelzer - Stolen

Farida Jalal - The Great Shamsuddin Family

Shreya Chaudhry - The Mehta Boys

Best Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Dhadak 2

Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar

Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

Ishaan Khatter - Homebound

Manoj Bajpayee - Jugnuma: The Fable

Adarsh Gourav - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor (Male) - OTT film

Manoj Bajpayee - Inspector Zende

Abhishek Bachchan - Kaalidhar Laapata

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen

Shubham Vardhan - Stolen

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Divya Dutta - Chhaava

Sheeba Chadha - Haq

Shalini Vatsa - Homebound

Dolly Ahluwalia - Sitaare Zameen Par

Manjiri Pupala - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar

Rakesh Bedi - Dhurandhar

Naseeruddin Shah - Gustaakh Ishq

Saurabh Shukla - Jolly LLB 3

Deepak Dobriyal - Jugnuma: The Fable

Best Background Score

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Best Choreography

Ui Amma - Azaad

Bhasad Macha - Deva

Shararat - Dhurandhar

Panwadi Song - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka - Thamma

Best Cinematography

Dhurandhar

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Jugnuma: The Fable

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Costume

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Gustaakh Ishq

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Dialogue

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Jolly LLB 3

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Director

Laxman Ramchandra Utekar - Chhaava

Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar

Suparn S Varma - Haq

Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound

The Fable Raam Reddy - Jugnuma

Mohit Suri - Saiyaara

Reema Kagti - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Director - OTT film

Aarti Kadav - Mrs

Honey Trehan - Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Karan Tejpal - Stolen

Anusha Rizvi - The Great Shamsuddin Family

Boman Irani - The Mehta Boys

Best Editing

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Film

Dhadak 2

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Sitaare Zameen Par

Superboys Of Malegaon

Chaava

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

Dhadak 2

Haq

Humans in the Loop

Mrs

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Emergency

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Lyrics

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Ul Julool Ishq - Gustaakh Ishq

Yaar Mere - Homebound

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Bande - Superboys of Malegaon

Best OTT Film

Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Stolen

The Great Shamsuddin Family

The Mehta Boys

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shararat - Dhurandhar

Qayde Se - Metro… In Dino

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Humsafar - Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Dhun - Saiyaara

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Best Production Design

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Gustaakh Ishq

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Haq

Kesari: Chapter 2

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Best Script - OTT film

Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Songs of Paradise

Stolen

The Mehta Boys

Best Song

Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Humsafar - Saiyaara

Best Sound Design

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Saiyaara

Best Special Effects

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Jugnuma: The Fable

Thamma

Breakthrough Debut Director

Shazia Iqbal - Dhadak 2

Dibakar Das Roy - Dilli Dark

Aranya Sahay - Humans in the Loop

Karan Singh Tyagi - Kesari Chapter 2

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

Rasha Thadani - Azaad

Sara Arjun - Dhurandhar

Ridhima Singh - Humans in the Loop

Aneet Padda - Saiyaara

Shubhangi Dutt - Tanvi the Great

Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

Mohit Agarwal - Agra

Aaman Devgan - Azaad

Samuel Abiola Robinson - Dilli Dark

Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi

Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara

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