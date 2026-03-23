Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

Screen Awards 2026 nominations: Chetak Screen Awards is set to return on April 5, 2026, to honour the best works of 2025, with awards across 31 categories. The nominations for the 2026 Screen Awards are announced, with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar leading the race with 24 nods. Screen Awards winners will be chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent, non-profit body with over 50 acclaimed filmmakers and artists.