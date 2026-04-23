2006 Malegaon blast case: Bombay high court clears 4; now no one on trial

Ultimately, the law requires evidence, and the court found that after two decades, the state simply had none left to offer. But for the residents of Malegaon, the legal technicalities offer little comfort. The inability to secure a single conviction after twenty years of investigative flip-flops leaves a void where closure should be. While three suspects remain "absconding," the bitter reality for the victims' families is that the 2006 blasts have effectively transitioned from a pursuit of justice into a cold monument to institutional failure. In the eyes of the court, the files are closing; in the hearts of Malegaon, the questions remain as loud as the day the bombs went off.