Over 40,000 Class 12 Students Submit CBSE Re-evaluation Forms

Nearly 40,000 students successfully applied for CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation by Wednesday morning.
The digital portal requires Aadhaar verification and closes permanently at midnight on June 6, 2026.
The board maintained platform stability despite a severe DoS attack hitting 1.5 million views in two minutes.
Nearly 40,000 students successfully submitted applications for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) verification and re-evaluation facility by Wednesday morning, despite the portal facing a barrage of cyberattacks and initial technical glitches. The board confirmed that the digital platform, launched on Tuesday after a brief delay, processed the high volume of applications smoothly following recent user experience updates.
According to PTI, the digital facility was introduced to address mounting concerns from students and parents regarding the on-screen marking (OSM) system used for the Class 12 board exam evaluation. The launch follows widespread criticism over technical glitches, payment failures, and access issues during the initial phase. To enhance user experience based on student feedback, the board has now implemented improvements, including extended session time limits.
The online portal for verifying issues in scanned copies of answer books and the re-evaluation of specific answers went live on June 2, 2026. The facility is strictly restricted to candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. The application window will remain open until midnight on June 6, and the board has clarified that no offline applications or late requests will be entertained.
Students are required to log in through the official CBSE website using an Aadhaar number to submit their applications. "For children who do not have Aadhaar, the Aadhaar details of parents, relatives or guardians may be used," the CBSE said, adding that Aadhaar-based verification was introduced for security reasons. "In this case, the Aadhaar name, date of birth and gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used."
The entire process, including fee collection, is being conducted digitally. Payment gateways for State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank are integrated into the portal. "Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments," the CBSE stated, noting that online options include UPI, net banking, credit cards, and debit cards.
PTI reported that the fee for verifying issues in the supplied scanned copies is Rs 100 per answer book, while the re-evaluation of individual answers costs Rs 25 per question. For the verification stage, students can report specific discrepancies such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books, or evaluation against an incorrect question paper set.
Candidates are permitted to submit only one application each for verification and re-evaluation, which can cover multiple subjects or questions. "Students may also apply online for re-evaluation of one or more questions across one or more subjects by providing the required details, including question number, page number, as the case may be," the board said.
The CBSE has urged students to ensure all requests across subjects are included before hitting the 'freeze and proceed to payment' button, as details will be locked and cannot be edited. Applications will only be treated as successfully submitted once the online payment is complete.
The successful processing of these applications comes amid severe security challenges. The CBSE revealed on X that malicious actors attempted to disrupt the re-evaluation portal through a series of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. "The most recent being a denial-of-service (DoS) attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of two minutes and more than one lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," the board stated.
"Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly platform," the board added, noting that a visual guide and a tutorial video have been provided to assist applicants.
The portal was originally expected to begin operations by May 29. The outcomes of the re-evaluation and verification requests will be communicated to the candidates after the entire process is completed. "Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information," the board added, as reported by PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)