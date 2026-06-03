Over 40,000 Class 12 Students Submit CBSE Re-evaluation Forms

Students are required to log in through the official CBSE website using an Aadhaar number to submit their applications. "For children who do not have Aadhaar, the Aadhaar details of parents, relatives or guardians may be used," the CBSE said, adding that Aadhaar-based verification was introduced for security reasons. "In this case, the Aadhaar name, date of birth and gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used."