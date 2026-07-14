Iran Introduces Bill To Manage Hormuz Security As Conflict With US Intensifies

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Outlook News Desk
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Iran's parliament has formally introduced a bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz, as fighting with the United States reignites over control of the strategic waterway and Tehran lodges a formal complaint with the UN Security Council over repeated US violations

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Iran's parliament introduced a bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz as tensions with the US intensified

  • Tehran also lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council over alleged US violations of the ceasefire framework

  • Iranian officials disclosed details of recent negotiations with Washington while ruling out fresh direct talks under current conditions

Iran's parliament has formally introduced a bill on the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the security committee said on Tuesday, as fighting flared between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway and Iran's top diplomat disclosed details of behind-the-scenes negotiations with the United States.

"Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the 'Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf' bill was formally introduced in Iran's Parliament," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the security committee, wrote on X, as per AFP. "We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first step; subsequent measures are forthcoming."

The bill comes as US-Iran fighting reignited last week over disagreements on how the vital strait would be managed, throwing into question a framework deal signed last month seeking to end the Middle East war. Tehran envisages itself as overseeing the strait and wishes to impose fees on transiting vessels — a demand Washington has strongly rejected.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States was "taking over" Hormuz and reimposing a blockade of Iranian ports, floating a 20 per cent fee on cargo transiting the waterway. Iran had on Sunday declared that the strait was closed, after having opened it to shipping during negotiations with the United States seeking a final deal to permanently end the war.

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Iran's Retaliatory Strikes And UNSC Complaint

Iran's military has destroyed US military facilities, radars and barracks in retaliatory strikes, according to a report by Iran's state news agency IRNA. The strikes come as Iran's parliament resumed sessions on Monday after being suspended following the outbreak of the war in late February.

US Central Command confirmed the ongoing military exchanges and the downing of US drones in the region, according to data provided by CENTCOM. The US military has maintained a heightened presence in the Gulf to ensure freedom of navigation amid the escalating confrontation.

In a separate development, Iran has lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council over repeated US violations of the Islamabad MoU, according to an IRNA report. The complaint details Washington's continued military activities in the region despite the ceasefire framework brokered by Pakistan.

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US, Iran Exchange Fresh Gulf Strikes As Tehran Renews Hormuz Closure

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Ghalibaf Discloses Behind-The-Scenes Negotiations

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who also acts as chief negotiator in talks with Washington, disclosed details of behind-the-scenes negotiations with the United States, describing a tense standoff involving a US minesweeper during talks in Islamabad.

In a television interview, Ghalibaf said Iranian officials confronted the US delegation over naval activity in the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating that the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Islamic Republic. He said Tehran viewed US efforts to clear mines in the waterway as a violation of the ceasefire, warning that tensions were close to escalating.

"In Islamabad, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told the American delegation that if their minesweeper moves even a little further from its position, we will definitely shoot it," the report quoted him as saying. Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran is not prepared to engage in a new round of direct talks with US officials, citing Washington's refusal to abandon what he described as maximalist demands, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

A number of lawmakers are opposed to any negotiations with the United States and have expressed concern over having no say in the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Washington.

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