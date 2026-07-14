Iran Introduces Bill To Manage Hormuz Security As Conflict With US Intensifies

"Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the 'Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf' bill was formally introduced in Iran's Parliament," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the security committee, wrote on X, as per AFP. "We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first step; subsequent measures are forthcoming."