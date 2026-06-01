What Happens If CBSE Re-Evaluation Increases Your Marks?

If CBSE increases your marks after re-evaluation, the revised score becomes your official result.
Re-evaluation can lead to marks increasing, decreasing or remaining unchanged.
Higher marks may improve eligibility for admissions, scholarships and merit-based opportunities.
Students who are unhappy with their CBSE board exam scores often apply for re-evaluation in the hope that an error in marking will be corrected. In some cases, the process results in higher marks, raising questions about how the revised score affects a student's final result, admissions prospects and official records.
Under CBSE's post-result process, students can request a review of their evaluated answer books after obtaining scanned copies of their answer sheets. If re-evaluation leads to an increase in marks, the revised score becomes the student's official result.
How does the Re-evaluation process works?
If a student's re-evaluation request is accepted and the examiner finds that marks were not awarded for a valid answer, or that there was an error in the original marking, the score for that question can be revised upward. The increase is then reflected in the student's final marks.
For example, a student who originally scored 87 in a subject may receive an additional three marks after re-evaluation, taking the final score to 90. Once the change is approved, CBSE updates the result accordingly.
However, students should remember that re-evaluation is not designed to provide a second opinion on every answer. The process focuses on checking whether marks were awarded correctly according to the marking scheme and whether any part of an answer was overlooked during evaluation.
One important point is that re-evaluation can produce three possible outcomes: marks may increase, marks may decrease, or they may remain unchanged. Students who apply for re-evaluation must accept whichever result emerges from the process. There is no guarantee that the revised score will be higher than the original one.
What does a higher score means for students?
When marks increase after re-evaluation, the revised score becomes the official score recognised by CBSE. Students do not need to choose between the old and new marks. The updated result automatically replaces the previous one.
A higher score can have practical consequences. It may improve a student's overall percentage, strengthen eligibility for admission cut-offs, or help meet requirements for scholarships and competitive academic programmes. In some cases, even a one- or two-mark increase can push a student into a higher percentage bracket.
The impact may be particularly significant for Class 12 students seeking admission to colleges and universities where merit lists are determined by board examination scores. An increase in marks can improve a student's position in the admission process, depending on the institution's criteria.
Students should also keep copies of any communication received from CBSE regarding the outcome of re-evaluation. If marks are revised, CBSE updates the student's result and issues a revised marksheet-cum-certificate. The revised document becomes the official record for future academic use, replacing the earlier one.
At the same time, students should approach re-evaluation with realistic expectations. The process exists to correct genuine errors, not to substantially alter performance outcomes. Applying for re-evaluation makes sense when there is a clear reason to believe that marks may have been missed or incorrectly calculated.
In short, if CBSE re-evaluation raises your marks, the revised score becomes your final and official result. The updated marks are reflected in CBSE's records and can be used for admissions, scholarships and any other academic purpose where board examination scores are considered.