Giro d’Italia 2026: Vingegaard Clinches Victory At Piancavallo As Attention Turns To Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard all but won the Giro d’Italia on Saturday and his attention will soon turn to the Tour de France as he attempts to become the ninth male cyclist to complete the Giro-Tour double. Vingegaard wrapped up the first part in style, soloing to victory atop Piancavallo at the end of the 20th and penultimate stage to extend his overall lead to more than five minutes from Felix Gall. Jai Hindley remained in third, 6:25 behind Vingegaard. Sunday’s final stage is a largely processional ride that starts and ends in Rome, where Vingegaard should officially be crowned, making the 29-year-old Dane the eighth male rider to win all three Grand Tours.
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