Giro d’Italia 2026: Vingegaard Clinches Victory At Piancavallo As Attention Turns To Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard all but won the Giro d’Italia on Saturday and his attention will soon turn to the Tour de France as he attempts to become the ninth male cyclist to complete the Giro-Tour double. Vingegaard wrapped up the first part in style, soloing to victory atop Piancavallo at the end of the 20th and penultimate stage to extend his overall lead to more than five minutes from Felix Gall. Jai Hindley remained in third, 6:25 behind Vingegaard. Sunday’s final stage is a largely processional ride that starts and ends in Rome, where Vingegaard should officially be crowned, making the 29-year-old Dane the eighth male rider to win all three Grand Tours.

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Giro d'Italia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Jonas Vingegaard Hansen
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike wins the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Afonso Oliveira Eulálio
Portugal's Afonso Oliveira Eulálio of Bahrain Victorious white jersey at the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike winner of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Ciccone of Lidl-Trek
Italy's Giulio Ciccone of Lidl-Trek blue jersey at the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Jonas Vingegaard Hansen
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike wins the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike wins the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike (Pink jersey) during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard Hansen
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike (Pink jersey) during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights-Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike (Pink jersey) during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights- Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma | Lease A Bike (Pink jersey) during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia cycling race 20th stage highlights
The pack rides during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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