SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Relief to Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao Rape Case

The Delhi High Court's decision to suspend former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case was overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday, and it was urged to reconsider the request.



A panel made up of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi further requested that the high court try to resolve Sengar's primary appeal against his conviction and life sentence in the case within two months.



It further said that if it was not possible for the high court to decide the main plea expeditiously, then it should pass an order on a plea of Sengar seeking the suspension of the life term in the case before the start of the summer vacation there.