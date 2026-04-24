Delhi High Court Upholds Bail for Ishrat Jahan in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court has upheld bail granted to Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case linked to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, rejecting Delhi Police’s challenge to the earlier order

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Ishrat Jahan
Delhi Riots: Delhi HC rejects Delhi Police’s appeal against bail for Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan
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Summary of this article

  • The court noted Jahan has complied with bail conditions for more than four years.

  • Delhi Police argued the riots were part of a pre-planned conspiracy and opposed bail.

  • Charges including attempted murder and rioting were framed in 2024, with trial still under way.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Delhi Police’s appeal against a special court order granting bail to Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case linked to the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

A Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja noted that more than four years had passed since Jahan was granted bail and there was no evidence that she had breached any bail conditions.

Jahan was arrested in March 2020 over alleged offences under the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The special court granted her bail in March 2022, observing that she had not originated the idea of a road blockade and was not a member of any organisation or WhatsApp group allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

In its appeal, Delhi Police argued that the lower court had ignored evidence and witness statements which, it claimed, showed a planned conspiracy to engineer large-scale violence in the capital. It also alleged that the riots were timed to coincide with the visit of the US President in order to attract international media attention.

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The police further contended that the bail order was contrary to established law and contained serious flaws.

In January 2024, the trial court framed charges against Jahan, including attempted murder and rioting. The trial is continuing.

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