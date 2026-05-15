Unnao Rape: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Order Suspending Kuldeep Sengar's Sentence, Takes Fresh Decision

In the labyrinthine corridors of the Indian judicial system, where power often whispers louder than the plea for justice, the Unnao rape case has long stood as a grim testament to the struggle of a commoner against a titan. On Friday, the Supreme Court of India added a significant chapter to this saga, setting aside a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. For the survivor, who has spent years living under the shadow of intimidation and loss, this is more than just a legal technicality; it is a momentary restoration of the belief that no seat of power is high enough to escape the reach of the law.