Woman advocate assault case: Supreme Court takes Suo motu note, orders protection measures

The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the brutal assault on a woman advocate allegedly by her husband and directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to hand over the probe to a senior cop, preferably a woman officer in the rank of ACP or DCP.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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Woman advocate assault case
Supreme Court takes Suo motu note, orders protection measures Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the brutal assault on a woman advocate allegedly by her husband.

  • Taking Suo motu action in the matter, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked to look into details of three hospitals refusing admission.

  • I t was informed the bench that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested on the intervening night of April 25 and 26.

Behind the cold legal jargon of a Suo motu action lies the harrowing story of a 38-year-old woman, a member of the capital’s legal fraternity, whose life was nearly extinguished in a burst of domestic violence. On Monday, the Supreme Court of India did not just issue a directive; it offered a shield to one of its own, signalling that the systemic indifference often faced by victims of abuse will no longer be tolerated.

The incident, which occurred on April 22, was not just a physical attack but a profound betrayal of the domestic sanctuary. Manoj Kumar, the victim's husband, allegedly stabbed her during a dispute—a confession he later made to the police. But for the victim, the nightmare did not end with the assault. As she lay bleeding and desperate, the very institutions built to save lives reportedly turned her away.

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BY PTI

The Indifference of the Healers

In a stinging observation, the bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi highlighted a secondary trauma: the allegation that three different hospitals refused to admit the dying woman. This revelation transformed a case of domestic violence into a broader indictment of city-wide medical apathy. The court has now demanded that investigators find out exactly why a woman at death’s door was denied the care she was legally and morally owed.

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"It is a matter of grave concern when those sworn to protect and heal become bystanders to a tragedy," the bench noted, emphasizing the need for a senior woman officer, of ACP or DCP rank, to lead the probe with the sensitivity this case demands.

A Mother’s Missing Children

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching aspect of this unfolding tragedy is the fate of the victim’s two minor children. While the mother fights for her life and her husband sits in a jail cell, the children have vanished. Allegations suggest that her in-laws whisked them away to an unknown location following the attack.

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BY Outlook News Desk

The Supreme Court’s intervention has now turned the Delhi Police into searchers of hope. The bench has directed a priority search for the minors, recognizing that justice for the mother is incomplete without the safety of her children.

As the legal community watches the case of their colleague, the message from the highest court is clear: the law will no longer look away from the private horrors of the home, nor will it excuse the institutional failures that allow those horrors to deepen. For this advocate, the court is no longer just a workplace—it is her last line of defence.

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