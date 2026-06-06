Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire: Death Toll Rises To Seven, Hospital Registration Suspended

The death toll in the fire at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district rose to seven on Saturday, with another rescued ICU patient succumbing during treatment, as authorities suspended the facility's registration and intensified action against its management.
The latest death adds to the toll from the fire that broke out at Prasad Hospital late on Wednesday night. According to PTI, the hospital's registration has been suspended over alleged disregard for safety standards and negligence, while three staff members have been arrested in connection with the incident. Officials have said all the victims died due to asphyxiation after smoke filled the ICU following a short circuit.
A Muzaffarpur district official said Anjani Kumar Singh, a resident of Parri village in the district, died on Saturday. He had been rescued from the ICU after the fire.
Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Pramod Kumar said, "In view of the hospital management's disregard for safety standards and negligence, the Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur has suspended the registration of Prasad Hospital with immediate effect."
The civil surgeon also directed the hospital management to submit a factual explanation, along with the necessary records and evidence, within seven days, he added.
According to PTI, three hospital staff members were arrested in connection with the fire incident.
Director General (Fire) Shobha Ahotkar had said on Thursday that all the deaths were caused by asphyxiation, and no burn injuries were found on the victims, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)