CJP Protests: JNU's Neha Continues Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Removal, Alleges Police Action

JNU scholar Neha Bora alleged Delhi Police tried to detain hunger strikers after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.
Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised following Delhi High Court directions and medical advice, denying use of force against protesters.
Student protesters formed a human chain as the CJP agitation demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation entered its third week.
A student activist on Saturday alleged that Delhi Police attempted to detain protesters after removing activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and shifting him to Safdarjung Hospital.
Neha Bora, a PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who completed 21 days of her indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, said she would continue her fast despite the police action. She alleged that Wangchuk was taken away early in the morning and that police later tried to remove other students who were also on hunger strike.
She further alleged that police personnel attempted to enter the protest site and detain the remaining hunger strikers.
"After that, RF and police personnel in uniform tried to break through the rope boundary around our ISA tent and enter the area. They also tried to detain us, the hunger strikers. Because there were many volunteers present, they were unable to detain us. But the Delhi Police's attempt to forcibly end a democratic and peaceful protest is shameful," she said.
Appealing for public support, Neha said the protest would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
The allegations came after Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital, citing directions from the Delhi High Court and medical advice over his deteriorating health.
"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a post on X.
Police also denied using force against the protesters.
Protest Continues
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said Neha, Aameen and Manish continued their indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk was taken to hospital. Student protesters later formed a human chain around the protest site to prevent police from removing the remaining hunger strikers, ANI reported.
The protest has entered its third week, with demonstrators demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak issue. On Friday, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said Neha's blood sugar level had dropped to a critical level, while fellow hunger strikers Aameen and Manish had developed serious health complications after 20 days without food.
After Wangchuk’s removal from the protest site, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike. Questioning the manner in which the activist was taken away, Dipke said Wangchuk had wanted to join the planned Parliament march rather than be shifted to hospital.
The CJP is also demanding ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination-related irregularities. The group has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast until he was shifted to hospital on Saturday.