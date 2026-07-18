Ram Temple Donation Row: SC To Hear Pleas On July 20

Supreme Court to hear four petitions on July 20 seeking a fair probe into Ram temple donation allegations.
Petitioners seek CBI investigation, forensic audit and accountability, while Uttar Pradesh SIT submits its status report.
Amid the probe, the Ram temple trust has initiated the appointment of its first Chief Executive Officer.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on July 20 over allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The court's cause list shows four separate petitions listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohan. The petitions seek a fair and time-bound probe into the allegations.
On July 13, the court agreed to hear the petitions and directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report. It also issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and sought its response.
In its July 13 order, the court said, "Since it is averred in some of the writ petitions that some FIRs have already been registered and an SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter, we direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before this court."
What Have The Petitioners Sought?
Narendra Kumar Goswami has sought a CBI probe into the case. He has also sought a Comptroller and Auditor General audit of the finances of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the affairs of the Ram temple.
Another petition, filed by Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, has sought a CBI-led multi-disciplinary SIT to examine the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities linked to the affairs and administration of the Trust.
A third petition, filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, has sought a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe as well as a forensic audit of the Trust's finances.
A separate petition filed by the Hindu Dharma Parishad has sought an apex court-monitored investigation into the allegations.
Who Is On The SIT?
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on June 13 at the request of the temple trust after allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple.
The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.
The court will hear the batch of petitions on July 20 after receiving the SIT's status report and the Trust's response.
Administrative Overhaul
The hearing comes as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has begun the process of appointing its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a move it says is aimed at strengthening the temple's administration.
According to the Trust, the CEO will be its highest executive authority and will be responsible for its statutory, administrative and financial affairs.
The officer will oversee institutional governance, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, supervise financial management and accounting systems, strengthen security arrangements, and coordinate with local, state and central authorities whenever required.
The CEO will also ensure the smooth conduct of daily worship, religious ceremonies and festivals, safeguard the Trust's assets, facilitate pilgrim services, make arrangements for visiting dignitaries and saints, and implement the Trust's objectives under the guidance of the Board of Trustees and the General Secretary.
The Trust said the temple's expanding operations and rising pilgrim footfall had made it necessary to create a dedicated executive position.
The CEO will oversee routine administration, coordinate departments, supervise staff and streamline day-to-day operations, while allowing the trustees to focus on policy decisions and the temple's long-term development.
The notification assumes significance as it comes amid scrutiny of the Trust's functioning following allegations of financial irregularities relating to donations received at the Ram temple.
The alleged donation theft prompted the Trust to review its administrative structure. The controversy led to an SIT investigation, changes in the Trust's leadership and a review of existing procedures for handling donations and overseeing temple operations.
The review also led to the creation of the CEO's post, with the Trust concluding that a dedicated executive would help strengthen institutional processes and clarify administrative responsibility.
Applications have been invited through email, with the last date for submission fixed at 4 pm on July 18.