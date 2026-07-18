Will Join NC Protest If Article 370 Restoration: PDP

The party will join NC’s protest only if restoration of Article 370 and lifting of ban on Jamaat-e-Islami are included in the agenda.
PDP continues to push for restoration of special status and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.
The statement reflects ongoing efforts by regional parties to unite on key Kashmir issues amid preparations for future elections.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said it will join the National Conference (NC)-led protest if the restoration of Article 370 and the lifting of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami are included in the agenda.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti made the statement while addressing party workers in Srinagar. She said her party supports the right to peaceful protest but will only participate if the core issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir are addressed in the protest programme.
“Restoration of Article 370 and statehood, along with lifting the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, are important demands. If these are included in the agenda, PDP will fully support and join the protest,” Mufti said.
The remarks come amid growing political activity in the Union Territory ahead of possible elections. The National Conference has been planning a large-scale protest against the central government’s policies, particularly the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the subsequent changes in the region’s status.
PDP’s conditional offer reflects the party’s continued emphasis on the restoration of special status and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. The lifting of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, which was imposed in 2019, is another long-standing demand of several regional parties.
The NC has not yet responded officially to PDP’s condition. Political observers see this development as an attempt by PDP to assert its relevance in the Kashmir Valley’s political landscape, where it has been trying to regain ground after a series of electoral setbacks.
The central government, on the other hand, has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 was a historic step that has brought development and integration to the region. It has repeatedly rejected demands for its restoration.
The coming days are expected to see further political manoeuvring as various parties position themselves ahead of the next electoral battle in Jammu and Kashmir.