Mehbooba Mufti Urges J&K Administration To Allow Muharram Processions, Release PSA Detainees

Mehbooba Mufti urged the J&K administration to allow Muharram processions in the Valley.
She sought the release of youths booked under the PSA after protests linked to developments involving Iran.
The PDP chief asked authorities to ensure traffic, healthcare, sanitation, water and electricity arrangements for mourners.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Muharram processions in the Valley and release youths booked under the Public Safety Act during protests over recent developments involving Iran.
According to PTI, the former chief minister said religious processions are an integral part of the region’s cultural and spiritual heritage and must be facilitated in a manner that respects the sentiments and constitutional rights of the people.
Muharram, the first month of the Islamic New Year, will begin in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while ‘Ashura’ processions will be held on the 10th day, June 26, PTI reported.
"Muharram is a time of reflection, sacrifice and remembrance. The values embodied by Imam Hussain continue to inspire people to stand for justice, compassion and human dignity. It is incumbent upon the government to ensure that mourners are able to observe these sacred days freely and peacefully," Mehbooba said.
She said Muharram is not merely a religious observance, but an inseparable part of the region’s spiritual, cultural and historical fabric.
"Muharram carries profound religious and emotional significance for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the administration must ensure all necessary arrangements for mourners and devotees," she said.
The PDP chief also called on the authorities to ensure proper traffic management, healthcare facilities, sanitation, drinking water, electricity and other essential services for the smooth conduct of religious gatherings and processions.
According to PTI, Mehbooba expressed concern over "reports that several young men who participated in demonstrations relating to recent developments involving Iran" had allegedly been booked under the PSA and lodged in jails outside J&K. She said such actions are "deeply troubling and risk further alienating the youth".
She said the use of "harsh laws" against young people, particularly during the sacred month of Muharram, is both "insensitive and counterproductive".
"Muharram is a time when people mourn and remember the sacrifices made in Karbala. It is a period of reflection, compassion and solidarity with those who suffer. At such a sensitive moment, the government should be engaging with its people, listening to their concerns and healing wounds rather than adding to their pain through punitive measures," she said.
Mehbooba urged the administration to immediately review all such cases, release those detained and avoid further coercive measures.
She said dialogue and engagement remain the most effective ways to address public sentiment and grievances.
(With inputs from PTI)